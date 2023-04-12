Rachele Silvestri: “Now it’s clear that someone is trying to use me and my motherhood with the intention of attacking Giorgia Meloni”

A story of slander and disrespect for a woman and her family. The story of the deputy of Fratelli d’Italia, Rachel Silvestri, continues to cause a stir. So she – writes the Il Tempo website – was forced to deny the new rumors circulating about her. first of all, the one who would like you to talk to Prime Minister Meloni precisely to talk about the falsehoods about her paternity.

“Despite the letter I sent to Corriere della Sera a few days ago and the apparent wave of solidarity I received, the ignoble attempt to spread blatant infamy about me is still active. Some news items published in the press and even relaunched in a press release from a parliamentarian, moreover a woman, they now report that I would even have been summoned by the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, to talk about the paternity of my son. An attribution, I repeat, which has never been questioned either by me or by my partner Fabio but only by those who have spread under the table rumors with the sole purpose of defaming. I categorically deny having spoken to Giorgia Meloni about it and it is simply unworthy that some media continue to report this false news, fueling a shameful spiral. Now it is clear that someone is trying to use me and my motherhood with the intention of attacking Giorgia Meloni. I am protecting myself in every forum to defend myself, my partner and my 3-month-old son from these slanders and from all those who report these falsehoods”. Thus the deputy of Fratelli d’Italia, Rachele Silvestri, after what appeared on some information bodies.

Subscribe to the newsletter

