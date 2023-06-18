Silvio Berlusconi and the relationship with women

He will be talked about for centuries, forever.

Books will be written, films will be made about his life. “A life never to die”, as the title of a song already written for him. Film variants of Il Caimano, maybe worse. Movie that they will sanctify. There is no doubt about him: there are those who loved him so much and those who hated him perhaps just as much. And so he will continue to be.

As has been said, we are all children of the stars and great-grandchildren of His Majesty the Money. Hence the immense success of Silvio Berlusconi all over the world, it is due to the fact that, having all the same origin (Stars and Money) each of us harbors a more or less great Silvio Berlusconi. As in each of us (well, let’s not exaggerate, almost all of us), lives the famous and often ridiculed and reviled, little boy. And Berluscono, in addition to the Sun in his pocket, the smile ready for everyone, the unusual great generosity, rare in billionaires, had, up to the end, even the little boy inside.

I remember when a sympathetic nonconformist provocateur colleague, with every electoral success of the Camorrista and suspected murderer, went around the Faculty saying: "But as you explain, there isn't anyone in here who says they vote Berlusconiaround the same. There was one who has the courage to say that he votes for him. Nobody! And that one then wins! There must necessarily be fraud…"


