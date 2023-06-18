Silvio Berlusconi, farewell to the last Knight of Italy

Silvio Berlusconi was an absolute number one, for better or for worse, with all its defects and contradictions. The comment

He’s gone too, the Knight. The last remaining gods Knights with denomination of origin of this country rotten in its foundations, ridiculed by one politics meaningless and bankruptcy in all respects. Today he died the man who changed Italian politicswho built a empirewho was hated and loved so much, that even his own enemies I’m sorry today.

It is useless to write an article about Silvio Berlusconi who recounts his deeds, because today all the newspapers and televisions of Italy and the world are running amok in crocodiles, details, testimonies, interviews, but no article will ever be able to surpass another, because the life of Berlusconi it cannot be summed up in any journalistic service.

READ ALSO: From the undeniable charisma to the controversial life: goodbye to the “eternal” Silvio

