Home » Silvio Berlusconi hospitalized again at San Raffaele in Milan
Business

Silvio Berlusconi hospitalized again at San Raffaele in Milan

by admin
Silvio Berlusconi hospitalized again at San Raffaele in Milan

Berlusconi at the San Raffaele hospital

The leader of Forza Italia Silvio Berlusconi he was admitted again to the San Raffaele hospital from where he was discharged on 19 May after 45 days of hospitalisation. The doctors’ decision came after the CT scan performed on the former prime minister. Soon after, her daughter Marina also arrived at the hospital.

This afternoon Giorgia Meloni called Silvio Berlusconi by telephone. During the conversation, the prime minister confirmed the health conditions of the president of Forza Italia. The occasion was useful to take stock of the most current international dossiers, also in view of Meloni’s trip to Tunisia. Sources from Palazzo Chigi let it be known

Salvini: “Come on Silvio!”

“Come on Silvio!”. The leader of the League, Minister of Infrastructure and Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini writes it in a post on Instagram, after the new hospitalization of Silvio Berlusconi at the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  JD 11.11 "Bashi" opened, JD Cloud AI anchor "Xiao Ke" performed brilliantly

You may also like

Auto, Moody’s: risk of frozen margins, inflation and...

Novis, the new life insurance case. But the...

Beijing Zhiyuan released the Enlightenment 3.0 model, Dean...

Heating fitter: crafts and trade unions reject shortened...

Schlein to the secretariat: “Retire the threads, Pd...

Small and medium-sized enterprises pay 19 billion more...

The Fed’s actions are doubtful, and the gold...

Armor: “Full speed” – Rheinmetall is now waking...

Meloni, Artificial Intelligence and… Perrino’s intervention on Rai...

Parties – Left: Riexinger hopes for a return...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy