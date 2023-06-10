Silvio Berlusconi hospitalized again at San Raffaele in Milan

Berlusconi at the San Raffaele hospital

The leader of Forza Italia Silvio Berlusconi he was admitted again to the San Raffaele hospital from where he was discharged on 19 May after 45 days of hospitalisation. The doctors’ decision came after the CT scan performed on the former prime minister. Soon after, her daughter Marina also arrived at the hospital.

This afternoon Giorgia Meloni called Silvio Berlusconi by telephone. During the conversation, the prime minister confirmed the health conditions of the president of Forza Italia. The occasion was useful to take stock of the most current international dossiers, also in view of Meloni’s trip to Tunisia. Sources from Palazzo Chigi let it be known

Salvini: “Come on Silvio!”

“Come on Silvio!”. The leader of the League, Minister of Infrastructure and Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini writes it in a post on Instagram, after the new hospitalization of Silvio Berlusconi at the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan.

