Home Business Silvio Berlusconi in intensive, Mediaset shares rise: succession and takeover bid
Business

Silvio Berlusconi in intensive, Mediaset shares rise: succession and takeover bid

by admin
Silvio Berlusconi in intensive, Mediaset shares rise: succession and takeover bid

Piersilvio Belusconi, managing director of Mediaset

Silvio Berlusconi and his actions: between speculation and succession

Silvio Berlusconi admitted to therapy intensive shakes inevitably i markets. In yesterday’s day in Bag it was a day of continuous get up of the group’s shares Mediaset. As some managers note, there’s a reason why the shares have been Simple to have registered the better performance. The rally would be due to a «speculative appeal» of titles. According to the economic newspaper Mf the market does not exclude that the family can also consider a sales hypothesis of Mfe in the event of the ex prime minister’s death. This is a hypothesis to date remote. But that has awakened the market. And the detail can be seen from the growth different of the two types of shares Simple. Which are linked to voting rights in the shareholders’ meeting.

Those of type Awhich guarantee a right to vote for each titleI am grown less than those of type B, which guarantee it ten. Category A Media for Europe (formerly Mediaset) shares gained 3,51%the Mfe of category B il 4,54%. The other listed company in the publishing sector in the a. portfolio also rose slightly (+0.7%). Fininvest, Mondadori. Weak, however, like the entire banking sector Banca Mediolanum (-0.7%) in which the holding company of the Berlusconi family holds the 30% circa.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Agreement between Intesa and Unoenergy: receivables assigned for 500 million

You may also like

Superbonus, all the news for the villas after...

Low unemployment rate – There is full employment...

Resolution 44 of 03/21/2023 – Issuance of an...

Craft President criticizes the traffic light coalition’s heating...

Berlusconi has leukemia Phone call with the leaders...

RBB affair: Schlesinger financed vacation trips with contribution...

Africa: it is on the continent that the...

State Administration of Taxation: Implementing and improving tax...

China’s service sector is growing at its fastest...

Pd, Franceschini: “We will take 30% in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy