Silvio Berlusconi’s death leaves questions about his successors unanswered

The value of the assets held by Silvio Berlusconi alone is estimated at up to seven billion euros, because this also included cash, paintings, cars and the like. His Fininvest share alone was last worth around 3.1 billion euros, each of his children around 350 million euros. Several years ago, the four-time head of government sold his shares in the football club AC Milan, which won five Champions League titles and eight championships under Berlusconi’s ownership, to the Chinese investor Yonghong Li, who then passed them on to Elliott.