Simba was banned by Kuaishou again. Netizens quit: Why does the platform allow emotional anchors to cheat the elderly?

Simba was banned by Kuaishou again. Netizens quit: Why does the platform allow emotional anchors to cheat the elderly?

Simba was banned by Kuaishou again. Netizens quit: Why does the platform allow emotional anchors to cheat the elderly?

On March 8, Simba, a well-known Kuaishou anchor, accused Kuaishou of indulging emotional anchors in a live broadcast to create false popularity and false data to deceive the elderly.

Regarding such an encounter, Simba also asked the Kuaishou staff why they helped the emotional live broadcast to fake popularity, regardless of harming the common people, but to study who leaked the secret to Simba.

It is understood that emotional anchors create false plots to gain attention and induce the elderly to place orders.

This time, Simba’s ban was also widely supported by netizens. The emotional anchor cheated the elderly. Why should the platform boost traffic?

Some netizens even pointed out that the emotional anchor proposed by Simba to deceive the elderly includes the exaggerated plot and the sale of special medicine. It’s true, why Simba is so angry with the emotional anchors, because they really have no bottom line, in order to take advantage of the elderly, they concocted false plots specifically for the elderly and sold so-called special medicines!

Some experts also expressed the hope that the video platform can strengthen these managements and prevent the elderly from becoming the targets of swindlers.

