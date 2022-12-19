Original title: Simcere Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.’s new crown specific drug completed the phase III clinical trial and enrolled all patients into the group

Xinhua News Agency Client, Nanjing, December 19 (Reporter Zhu Cheng) On December 18, Simcere Pharmaceuticals, a Hong Kong-listed company, announced that the company’s anti-coronavirus candidate cooperating with the Shanghai Institute of Materia Medica, Chinese Academy of Sciences and Wuhan Institute of Virology The innovative drug Cenoxin™ has made major progress: a multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase II/III clinical study evaluating the efficacy and safety of the new drug in the treatment of adults with mild to moderate COVID-19 infection has been completed Completed the enrollment of all 1,208 patients, leading the research and development progress among similar drugs in China.

It is reported that the new drug of Simcere Pharmaceuticals is developed based on the 3CL target. After the first patient was enrolled in the clinical study on August 19, 2022, all 1,208 patients were enrolled within four months. In preclinical trials, the new drug showed high-efficiency and broad-spectrum anti-new coronavirus activity. On November 17, 2021, Simcere entered into a technology transfer contract with Shanghai Institute of Materia Medica, Chinese Academy of Sciences and Wuhan Institute of Virology, pursuant to which Simcere obtained the exclusive right to develop, produce and commercialize Simcere™ globally.

On March 28 and May 13, 2022, Senoxin™ was approved by the State Drug Administration for two drug clinical trial approval notices, respectively for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 infection and those who have been exposed to COVID-19 Post-exposure prophylaxis for close contacts of persons who test positive for infection.

Simcere Pharmaceuticals stated in the announcement that the company will accelerate the analysis of clinical research results, actively prepare for new drug listing applications, and at the same time expand production capacity to meet urgent clinical needs.

According to the data of Wisdom Buds Global New Drug Information Database, as of November 18, 2022, there are 44 new coronary pneumonia drugs developed based on 3CL protease in the world, and currently only Pfizer’s Paxlovid has been approved for marketing.