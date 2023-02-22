SIMEST, CDP Group: presentation of the 2023-2025 Strategic Plan “Corporate Impact. Yes, a Pact for Growth”

Takes off the 2023-2025 Strategic Plan “business impact. Yes, a Pact for Growth”, presented today by the President Pasquale Salzano and by the Chief Executive Officer/General Manager, Queen Corradini D’Arienzo. The Plan strengthens the role of SIMEST in support ofinternationalization of Italian companies through 4 Pillars: Sustainable and quality growth, Digitization and operational efficiency, Enhancement of People and corporate culture, Impact on the territory and ESG. These areas of intervention are fully integrated with the priority areas present in the CDP Strategic Plan.

Sustainable and quality growth

In the three-year period 2023-2025, SIMEST intends to strengthen its mission with an increase in resources committed from the current 1.7 billion a 6.8 billion in 2025for a total commitment in the three-year period of 18.5 billion, +20% compared to the previous three-year period. The evolution will be driven by innovation, efficiency and systemic cooperation:

• Participatory Investments and support for innovative startups/SMEs: the Plan envisages qualitative growth in equity loans, with a focus on investments with an impact on the territory as well as simplifications in the relationship with partner companies in order to reduce the time needed to finalize transactions. Furthermore, through the recent agreement signed with CDP Venture Capital SGRil Venture Capital Fundhandled by SIMEST in agreement with the MAECIwill support with 200 million also the internationalization processes of Start-ups and Innovative SMEs.

• Managed public funds in agreement with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and of International cooperation: focus on expanding the areas of activity of subsidized loans to support investments dedicated to key issues of sustainabilityfrom the digitization and support to the production chains. Added to this is the development of ad hoc measures in favor of companies with direct interests towards strategic markets for Made in Italy, with the launch of a first specific measure towards the Western Balkans. As regards support measures forexport creditrenewed closeness in support of Italian companies active in strategic sectors at an international level, further extending the tools also in favor of small and medium enterprises.

• Territorial control: SIMEST will strengthen the business through cooperation with the CDP group and the strengthening of the network in the area with the confirmation of the proximity to the companies of the South. In addition, the strengthening of the collaboration with the banking system in order to further expand the information and training of measures SIMEST to companies with a vocation for internationalization, paying particular attention to small and medium-sized enterprises for the dissemination of public funds

• Strategic Consulting: SIMEST will expand its offer by activating dedicated strategic consulting services in coordination with the institutional system, to facilitate the entry and consolidation of Italian companies on strategic foreign markets, facilitating access to the local network. Furthermore, it will favor the meeting of national companies with foreign ones also through the platform Of “Business Matching” Of CDP.

Digitization and operational efficiency

In the three-year period, SIMEST will implement a profound process of digital transformation aimed at strengthening and maximizing the speed of costumer service, aiming for a better business experience thanks to the simplification of processes. All this supported by important digital investments over the period of the Plan, tripled compared to the previous three-year period. In order to improve the level of customer service, a process of strengthening of the workforce with the gradual introduction of new professional skills and competences in the ESG area, technological innovation e Advisory Servicewith an overall growth in the workforce expected over the course of the Plan of 15%.

Enhancement of people and corporate culture

SIMEST aims at the well-being and growth of its people: a Cultural regeneration program to develop one Co-built culture, transversal e distinctiveintegrated into the Group principles, valuing inclusion e diversity (e.g. gender and wage equality pathway with a target of at least 40% women in managerial positions) as well as thework-life balance (e.g. Right to disconnect) with strengthening of corporate welfare (10% of the Budget allocated to welfare and people caring initiatives). Strong attention to growth paths thanks to an enhancement of professional skills also in ESG scope. Internal and external initiatives to convey the new proposition of values ​​with an innovative program of brand diffusion with young employees as Ambassadors.

Impact on the territory and ESG

Il Strategic Plan aims to sign a Pact with Italian companies also to promote their investments in social, economic and environmental sustainability. A strong engagement with the development of is therefore expected ESG-oriented toolsmeasuring the impact on the territory ex-post on 4 of the 10 fields of intervention defined by CDP: Energy transition, Digitization, Technological innovation, Support for strategic supply chains. Even at the business level, SIMEST will adopt internal sustainability initiativesincluding specific actions for ever greater attention to the environment (e.g. incentives for green mobility) and a greater employee support and their families on priority issues (eg home mortgages and loans granted by the company).

Statement by the President of SIMEST, Pasquale Salzano: “With the 2023-2025 Strategic Plan, SIMEST continues to strengthen its operations in support of the international competitiveness of Italian companies. Since the onset of the pandemic, SIMEST has introduced new tools that have made it possible to effectively and promptly help over 16,000 national companies, especially SMEs, with over 15 billion euros for investments in more than 150 countries”.

“The current historical moment”, goes on They jump“marked by major emergencies that fuel a new state of persistent instability, makes it necessary to strengthen action: it is for this reason that the Plan has developed even more effective tools and aims, also through a new strategic consultancy service, to consolidate the key role of SIMEST as partner of Made in Italy in the world“.

“Sustainable growth, innovation, impact on the local area will be the drivers of development that we intend to pursue to allow our businesses to establish themselves in the world. Objectives shared with Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and which we will implement in collaboration with all the players in the country system, starting from Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, by the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy and by the Ministry of Economy and Finance”, conclude They jump.

The declaration of the Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of SIMEST, Queen Corradini D’Arienzo: “With the 2023-25 ​​Strategic Plan we want to sign a real pact with Italian companies to strengthen the role of SIMEST in supporting their internationalization processes. A pact that accelerates virtuous and sustainable economic, social and environmental growth. We have therefore called it ‘CORPORATE IMPACT’, a real partnership which, through the evolution of the tools and the actions put in place, allows Made in Italy to be more competitive, generating tangible effects and returns on the development of our community. An agreement to accompany small and medium-sized enterprises, with specific attention dedicated to the production chains, to support even the smallest company in the chain in its growth. A Pact strengthened by the launch of a new advisory service on strategic markets around the world“.

“Among the main enablers”, goes on Corradini D’Arienzo“certainly greater systemic cooperation and a digital transformation that will help us serve businesses faster thanks to the simplification of processes. All this will be made possible by strengthening professional skills in SIMEST within a greater culture of well-being, enhancing “the uniqueness of people” and promoting a naturally inclusive environment”.

