Simkus (ECB): possible rate increase after the summer

Gediminas Simkus, a member of the Governing Council of the ECB, said he would not be surprised if monetary policy makers were to decide to raise interest rates again after the summer.

Lithuania’s central bank governor described the rate hike expected in July as “pretty clear”, noting that core inflation could “peak”.

Simkus said: “We need to maintain a very credible monetary policy to ensure that we will in any case fulfill our mandate, which is to ensure price stability and achieve the 2% inflation target.” He added, “I wouldn’t be at all surprised if you consider a September rate hike.”

After inflation forecasts were raised slightly last week, some officials warned that rate hikes may need to persist beyond the July meeting. Money markets have also increased the bets on any new tightening.

Simkus said that, in the event of “a more noticeable slowdown in inflationary pressures, I would change my tone.” However, he added, “it’s not just about current inflation, it’s also about inflation forecasts. It is closely linked to core inflation”. Finally, he said he did not expect recent declines in producer prices to quickly reflect on consumer price inflation.

