Simon Kucher CEO calls for special funds for Minister of Education

Simon Kucher

“We are in the middle of a serious economic crisis,” says the head of the management consultancy Simon-Kucher, Andreas von der Gathen.

In an interview with Business Insider, he calls for a special fund for education along the lines of the 100 billion for the German armed forces, as well as more job opportunities for refugees.

He advises companies not only to cut costs in the crisis, but to rethink their business models for better growth.

Andreas von der Gathen does not beat around the bush: “We are in the middle of a severe economic crisis – and there is hardly any awareness of that,” says the head of the management consultancy Simon-Kucher. By that he doesn’t even mean the recession caused by the Ukraine war. “The big problem is not the current economy, but the permanent weakness in growth,” says von der Gathen in an interview with Business Insider.

He understands that current crises like the Ukraine war or the climate crisis are getting a lot of attention. Von der Gathen also misses this perception for the growth crisis. The consultant also speaks from his own experience: “I lived in Japan for a long time and saw there how harmful stagnation is – not only for the economy, but also for society as a whole.” unable to cope with growth.”

Germany is in recession because the economy has shrunk for two quarters in a row. Since the population is growing at the same time, per capita economic output is declining even more. What economists are most concerned about, however, is that Germany’s growth potential has practically halved in just a decade.

read too

“We’re facing a difficult decade”: That’s behind the double crisis in the German economy – which is also becoming dangerous for you

Von der Gathen warns that Germany must make much more of its opportunities. Education is an important key to this. Here, too, it is a matter of correct perception:

A special fund for education as well as for the Bundeswehr

“The Bundeswehr special fund was right, because the Bundeswehr is in a bad condition that we can’t afford,” says von der Gathen: “But education is just as important and in a bad condition that we can’t afford either . That’s why we also need an offensive for education and a special fund for it.” As a reminder: After Russia’s attack on Ukraine, the federal government provided 100 billion euros for the modernization of the Bundeswehr.

Germany had a lead over other countries when it came to education with good schools and dual vocational training. “But we are about to gamble away this lead,” criticized von der Gathen. The country needs to invest a lot more in daycare centers and schools – in equipment and staff. “We need a special fund for education.”

Education is also a key to combating the shortage of skilled workers. “I think the lack of workers and especially of skilled workers is largely a home-grown problem,” says the consultant. “I’m not worried about the big German companies. The many medium-sized and, above all, smaller companies have a harder time.”

Simon-Kucher is a global consulting company with over 2,000 employees in more than 30 countries.

“>

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

“A job is the only way to integration”

Germany must also use its potential when it comes to immigration. “We have become an immigration country. We have to realize that and find answers to the question of how we can get the people who have come to us to work,” says von der Gathen. It is positive that refugees from Ukraine are allowed to work in Germany. “I am sure that many will integrate quickly in Germany and will stay after the war – also because they are allowed to work here,” says the Simon Kucher CEO.

“Of course it would help with the integration of the many immigrants from other countries if they were allowed to work here,” von der Gathen is certain. “A job, the chance to earn your own income is the only real path to integration. We can and must get better at that.”

When it comes to targeted labor migration, Germany needs to get better. “Simon-Kucher works with many companies that are internationally positioned,” reports the CEO. “For most people it’s perfectly clear: either we can bring the experts to Germany, or the companies go where the experts are.”

read too

“The beginning of de-industrialization”: Companies withdraw more money from Germany than ever before and invest abroad

Von der Gathen warns against turning back globalization as a consequence of the Ukraine war. “It would be almost insane if we were to throw free trade overboard,” warns the consultant. But it is right for companies to pay more attention to risks – and also to include them in the calculation. Many companies, for example, also set up extreme scenarios in their supply chains. “But these extreme scenarios were then usually not considered when making decisions,” criticizes the consultant.

The fact that Russia’s attack on Ukraine caused a total loss of gas and other raw materials or supplies came as a shock. “I assume that it was a salutary shock for many companies”. The development in China is a reason for caution for two reasons. “If tensions between China and the US continue to rise and conflicts arise, the consequences would be far worse than with Covid or as a result of the Ukraine war,” says the adviser. “The USA are also tough as nails here and are increasingly acting according to the motto, if you still want to do business with our opponents, you just don’t do business with us anymore.

Many companies initially reacted to the price shocks by raising their prices themselves and reducing costs. “But there is no growth purely through cost reductions,” says von der Gathen. Many German companies still have great untapped potential through more digitization. This is especially true in B-to-B business.

“However, many companies also have to review, adapt or change their business models. One example is the automotive industry. The changes go much further than just the switch to electric cars. One keyword is the trend towards renting instead of owning. If you look around in the cities, the values ​​​​of cars that are just standing there are crazy.” The Simon Kucher CEO quotes “Better Growth” as saying. In view of the technological leaps for all companies, there must currently be a need to constantly improve not only all processes but also the business models.

read too

Diagnosis of consumption: Germany’s growth forces are dwindling dramatically, the leading economic institutes are warning

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

