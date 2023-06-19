Simon & Schuster in the sights of Kkr and HarperCollins. But the name of Vivendi also appears

Arnaud de Puyfontaine, CEO of Vivendi

The Simon & Schuster publishing house in the sights of Kkr, HarperCollins and Vivendi

Simon & Schuster it is still on the market. After the attempted takeover by the Penguin Random House blasted by the Antitrust americananew voices of interest arrive to take over the publishing house.

According to Wall Street Journal, HarperCollins and the Kkr fund would be among the giants interested in taking over the publishing house owned by Paramount, third in size in the stars and stripes market. The assumed price could be between 2 billion and 2.5 billion dollars.

Owned by News Corp of the US tycoon Rupert Murdoch, HarperCollins had already tried to get his hands on the publisher, making an offer and fiercely criticizing a possible agreement Paramount con Prof, which he had considered based on an “anti-market” logic. Indiscretions overseas also speak of an agreement during the summer.

Meanwhile, from Europe, several voices also signal a revived interest in the US publishing house by Vivendi. The French media company is currently engaged in finalizing the merger project with Hatchetbut he had already expressed his interest in the American market in the past, as he writes Primaonline.

