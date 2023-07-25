Home » Simpleclub: Why the learning app for trainees is not a pivot
The Simpleclub founders Nicolai Schork (left) and Alexander Giesecke are now focusing on corporate customers: “We have cracked the German medium-sized company” Simpleclub

Simpleclub has very little to do with the casual math explanation videos on YouTube that Alexander Giesecke and Nicolai Schork recorded themselves ten years ago and designed with Prezi. The founders call learning videos today “too rigid and not personalized at all” – they wanted to develop further, today they also rely on AI. Her style nevertheless remains “at eye level”. Today, Giesecke and Schork compare their start-up with a large publishing house, backed by a team of almost 100 employees who are building the learning platform. Initially as an app for students who need help solving their homework or preparing for their Abitur. And since 2022 as an app for trainees. Her ambitious goal: to alleviate the shortage of skilled workers through better knowledge transfer. Instead of students and parents, the founders now want to reach medium-sized companies as customers.

Just complaining in one current survey by the Institute for SME Research about the shortage of skilled workers as the biggest problem. Almost half of the more than 1,100 family businesses surveyed expressed concern about being able to fill vacancies with qualified young people. On the one hand, because fewer and fewer young people are enthusiastic about an apprenticeship. The number of trainees is only slowly stabilizing. According to figures from the Federal Statistical Office, around 470,000 apprenticeship contracts were signed in 2022, around eight percent fewer than before Corona.

On the other hand, entrepreneurs cannot find applicants who are qualified enough. Giesecke, founder of Simpleclub: “Some of the applicants who apply cannot do the rule of three. It can therefore be said that training in general has become less attractive. What many don’t talk about is that the education itself isn’t good.” According to one Study by the Competence Center for Securing Skilled Workers (Kofa) At the German Economic Institute (IW), more than 630,000 positions nationwide could not be filled with suitably qualified specialists in 2022 – a new negative record.

Shortage of teachers at vocational schools: companies have to teach trainees themselves

There are many reasons for the declining quality of training: Above all, there is an acute shortage of teachers and a high number of lessons – until 2035 according to the Conference of Ministers of Culture (KMK) a year, an average of 1,650 vocational school teachers are missing nationwide. The Bertelsmann Foundation even assumes that around 60,000 teachers will be needed by 2030.

