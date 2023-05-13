Simplified access to short-time work benefits expires at the end of June

Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil does not want to extend the regulation introduced for the corona crisis after the end of June. It will then no longer be possible to apply for short-time work benefits as easily as before.

Bundesarbeitsminister Hubertus Heil (SPD) does not want to extend simplified access to short-time work benefits beyond the end of June. “The economic development and also the situation on the job market are currently better than we could have expected in the autumn,” Heil told the “Rheinische Post” as justification. Germany currently has the highest level of employment – despite the Corona crisis and the war in Ukraine. “That’s why we will not extend the simplified access to short-time work benefits after the end of June,” said the Minister of Labor. The issue now is securing skilled workers. “We will invest more money in the qualification and further training of employees.”

At the same time, the Federal Employment Agency must be able to build up reserves for future crises, said Heil. There are currently only 162,000 employees on short-time work, at the height of the Corona crisis in spring 2020 there were six million. “In the years 2020 to 2022 we spent a total of 45.5 billion euros on short-time work benefits. That is an enormous sum,” the minister summed up. But that paid off. In a study, the International Monetary Fund found that without the special regulations, unemployment would have risen by three percentage points at the peak of the crisis in the second quarter of 2020. “That corresponds to around 1.3 million people who we saved from unemployment with short-time work,” said the SPD politician.

Also in the future, companies could short-time allowance apply for their employees. But you will now return to the pre-crisis rules. According to this, at least 30 percent of the employees in a company must be affected by short-time work in the future, currently it is 10 percent.