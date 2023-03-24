SINBON Electronics

Nowadays we have a variety of excellent connectivity technologies. Wi-Fi, for example, addresses the need for high throughput, and Bluetooth Low Energy solves the mobile connectivity problem. But if a customer buys IoT devices from multiple brands and tries to connect, they will find that using a single technology to connect all devices is nearly impossible. Matter tries to solve this problem. It aims to standardize the home environment so that one can easily connect and communicate with any IoT device.

SINBON has been engaged in the research and development of RF and wireless module technologies since 2012. We are proud to work with our partner Rafael Micro to assist our customers with hardware selection and application development, including implementation of the Matter-Smart-Home-Standards of the next generation. By adopting Rafael Micro’s RT58x series SoC and SINBON solutions, we can fulfill the smart home scenario. In addition to supporting smart home applications, the versatile SoC also offers dual-band and multi-protocol support for 2.4 GHz and sub-GHz, making IoT applications even more accessible.

SINBON is pleased to announce an upcoming free webinar on the latest advances in Matter Standard for IoT solutions. The webinar entitled “Matter | Next-gen IoT Device Solutions” finds on March 29 at 10:00 London time (GMT +1) instead of.

Participants will have the opportunity to learn more about what Matter is and how it works. We will also show case studies and concrete examples of how Matter can be applied in homes and other settings around the world.

“We are excited to be part of this webinar RafaelMicro that shares our know-how on the latest IoT technologies for smart home solutions,” said Steven, Business Development Manager of SINBON Electronics.

The webinar is available to anyone interested in learning more about Matter’s standard and its applications, or those currently working in the IoT industry. To register for the webinar, please visit us here

SINBON Electronics (3023 TWSE), founded in 1989 in Taiwan, is a leading provider of integrated design and manufacturing services for customized interconnect solutions. You can find our sales offices in Taiwan, Beijing, Qingdao, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Xiamen. Our goal is to build a complete sales network as well as responsive after-sales service.

