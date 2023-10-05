Since Musk took over: 43 percent of companies post less often on X

Fewer and fewer companies are using X to post or advertise. picture alliance / AA | Osmancan Gurdogan

A new survey by Bitkom Research shows: 43 percent of companies are posting fewer posts and 36 percent are placing fewer ads on X (formerly Twitter) since Musk took over around a year ago.

Bitkom managing director Bernhard Rohleder suspects that this is due to massive uncertainty among companies.

More than half of the companies surveyed said that X (Twitter) contributed to division in society.

At the end of October 2022, almost a year ago, Elon Musk took over the Twitter platform. A lot has happened since then: not only is the company now called X, fewer and fewer companies are also using the platform to post posts. This shows a new one Opinion poll from Bitkom.

43 percent of companies post less often on X

43 percent of companies post fewer posts, 36 percent place fewer ads on X (formerly Twitter). Only nine percent of companies said they were posting more today or had only started posting since Musk took over. Three percent have been running more advertising since the takeover or have started doing so since the takeover.

Read too

Mark Zuckerberg says X, formerly Twitter, can no longer reach its potential with Elon Musk at the helm – here’s why

This was the result of the survey by Bitkom Research. A total of 604 companies with 20 or more employees were surveyed by telephone. 192 companies stated that they had their own account on X. 43 percent of them said that X was an important communication channel for them.

The Bitkom managing director Dr. Bernhard Rohleder says: “The increase in fake news, the increase in hate speech and the expression of sometimes extreme political stances have apparently led to massive uncertainty in many companies. According to Bitkom’s press release, some are even planning to delete their account completely. 21 percent are discussing this possibility.

Three out of four of all companies surveyed (including those who do not use X) think that the platform should be more closely controlled. Half of the companies believe that German companies should withdraw from X completely. And 52 percent say the platform would accelerate social division.

Read too

Elon Musk streamed himself playing “Diablo IV” and asked Shivon Zilis if everything was working

people

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

