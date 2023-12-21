Home » Since Thursday morning: Disruption on social media platform X
Business

Since Thursday morning: Disruption on social media platform X

by admin
Since Thursday morning: Disruption on social media platform X

The X logo on the screen of a laptop and Elon Musk’s account at X. picture alliance / NurPhoto | Jakub Porzycki

The social media platform X, formerly Twitter, has apparently been struggling with a disruption since Thursday morning.

When you open the timeline, you will no longer see any news or new posts from other users. The timeline with your own posts also remains empty on some profiles.

The causes of the disorder are currently unknown.

Since Thursday morning, the social media platform

In addition: For some users, the total number of posts is still displayed on their own profile, but no longer the actual posts on their personal timeline. The news service “Reuters” first reported it. According to Downdetector, over 47,000 users in the US alone had problems accessing X and X Pro.

So far, the causes of the malfunction and when the problems should be fixed are unknown.

jel

See also  Musk: Tesla was going to go bankrupt at least 6 times. And FCA helped me to start the production "

You may also like

Let’s talk about the new picture of green...

Starbucks as a Cultural and Economic Catalyst in...

Libya: agreement with Italy on air transport

Ministry of Industry and Information Technology: Launch a...

Houthi rebels in the Red Sea – Houthi...

Collection of Perfectly Preserved Video Games from Closed...

Conte unleashed against the government: “Involved in the...

China’s economic giant moves toward “newness” – leading...

Diapers as factories for drinking water

Toyota Motor Co. Recalls One Million Vehicles for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy