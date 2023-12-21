Since Thursday morning: Disruption on social media platform X

The X logo on the screen of a laptop and Elon Musk’s account at X. picture alliance / NurPhoto | Jakub Porzycki

The social media platform X, formerly Twitter, has apparently been struggling with a disruption since Thursday morning.

When you open the timeline, you will no longer see any news or new posts from other users. The timeline with your own posts also remains empty on some profiles.

The causes of the disorder are currently unknown.

In addition: For some users, the total number of posts is still displayed on their own profile, but no longer the actual posts on their personal timeline. The news service “Reuters” first reported it. According to Downdetector, over 47,000 users in the US alone had problems accessing X and X Pro.

So far, the causes of the malfunction and when the problems should be fixed are unknown.

