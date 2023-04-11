The SAR government is determined to develop the third-generation Internet (Web3.0). It is reported that a number of Guangdong and Hong Kong financial technology companies, industry leaders, and a number of Legislative Council members have formed the Hong Kong Web3.0 Association, which will be officially launched tomorrow (11th). Founded, with Norman Chan, the former President of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority who has invested in financial innovation in recent years, as the chairman, and Chen Jiaqiang, the former Secretary of the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau, as the chief financial advisor. It is understood that Chief Executive Li Jiachao and leaders of the Liaison Office will attend the inauguration ceremony held in the lobby of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to show the support of the central government and the SAR government.

Virtual assets are an important part of the Web3.0 ecosystem. Some analysts also pointed out that the Hong Kong Monetary Authority has the opportunity to issue digital Hong Kong dollars in the form of “stable coins”. It is expected that a decision will still be made after discussions with the central government. It has a leading role to deploy in Hong Kong and enter the virtual asset market in advance.

Members of the Hong Kong Web3.0 Association are all “heavyweights” in the industry:

The members of the Hong Kong Web3.0 Association are all “heavyweights” in the industry. According to sources, the honorary presidents include Li Feng, the chairman of China Mobile Hong Kong, Chen Chun, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, and the founder and president of the Global Xiamen University Finance Alumni Association Chen Shaojie. The honorary advisory committee includes Xian Handi, deputy to the National People’s Congress and co-founder of China Mobile Games, Tian Xiaoan, vice president of Douyin Group, Hong Minghui, academician of the Singapore Academy of Engineering, Yan Gang, a member of the Legislative Council and vice chairman of the board of directors of China Merchants Port, and technological innovation Boundary Councilor Qiu Dagen, Election Committee Wu Jiezhuang, Hong Wen, Chen Kaixin, etc.

There are signs that the government intends to develop Web 3.0:

There are traces of the government’s intention to develop Web 3.0. In October last year, it took the lead in publishing the “Policy Declaration on the Development of Virtual Assets in Hong Kong”, which attracted the headquarters of more than 200 virtual asset trading companies from Singapore to Hong Kong. Later, Chief Executive Lee Ka-chao stated in his first “Policy Address” that he was preparing to launch the issuance of the central bank’s digital currency digital Hong Kong dollar (e-HKD). The HKMA will also test the feasibility of the digital Hong Kong dollar at the retail level this year. At the beginning of the year, the consultation conclusion of the discussion paper on encrypted assets and stable coins was released, and a regulatory system may be launched within this year.

In addition, Wu Jiezhuang, who is also the co-founder of the startup accelerator G-Rocket, led the establishment of the “Web3Hub” fund this week to support more overseas Web 3.0 companies to settle in Hong Kong. When Wu Jiezhuang responded to the inquiry, he confirmed the news of the establishment of the association and the fund, and described that this week’s Web 3.0 is very lively. The whole atmosphere has pushed Hong Kong to the center of the industry. Many companies from all over the world are interested. They will come to Hong Kong this week to learn about the overall development.

Wu Jiezhuang also suggested to the Monetary Authority that the issuance of digital Hong Kong dollars in the form of “stable currency” should be actively considered, which will help promote future online cross-border transactions and reduce the risk of financial crisis. He said that the “stable currency” in the current market is mainly linked to the U.S. dollar, but because it is issued in the private market, for example, the “stable currency” UST issued by Terra, a public chain in the cryptocurrency industry, has suffered from capital siege and debt crisis. , causing the price of UST to plummet, triggering a financial crisis.

He continued that if the Hong Kong government can create another pioneering work and become the world‘s first officially issued “stable currency”, with cash support to improve stability, bankruptcy can be avoided, and the Hong Kong dollar will also enter the Web3. “Location. He also said that the general public needs more time to feel the changes brought about by Web3.0. For example, Web1.0 failed to shop online. Now that Web2.0 has everyone shopping online, the government only needs to take the initiative to make progress in the future. around.

The central bank digital currency that the HKMA is researching and launching is that the central bank of a country or region issues digital currency with physical assets, which means that each digital currency has corresponding cash in the bank. On the contrary, the virtual currency issued by the private market may not have the corresponding cash flow in the company. Once the user “takes the goods” or the relevant company will be squeezed.

