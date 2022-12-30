Starting from February 2023 and “without prejudice to the right to any increases due starting from January”, the single allowance will be paid with the revaluation required by law, but the adjustment will only be for larger families with young children and those with disabled children. This is foreseen by the budget law. Today the operational indications of the INPS which is “ready to recognize” the increases based on the revaluation linked to the increase in the cost of living which will be announced by mid-January with a ministerial decree.

In particular – specifies a press release from INPS – for 2023 a 50% increase in the flat-rate increase is expected, for households with at least 4 children, which rises to 150 euros per month per household, the 50% increase in the allowance for large families, with three or more dependent children, limited to children aged between one and three years for which the amount due for each child increases by 50%, for ISEE levels up to €40,000.

The 50% increase in the allowance, to be applied to the amounts due according to the reference ISEE brackets, for families with children under the age of 1. The maneuver also intervenes in favor of households with disabled children, arranging the payment of the increases that had been recognized during 2022. The majority of families with children will therefore not see the allowance adjusted for inflation. “Inps is already ready to recognize the increases and the revaluation of checks,” announced Vincenzo Caridi, general manager of INPS. The final amounts will be communicated in a subsequent circular.