MILAN. The adjustment of the single check arrives in March, including that relating to the revaluation taken from January. It was scheduled for January or February but it was necessary to wait for the alignment of the sum due. There is also the risk of deductions or having to return the sums received.

The cases are many. A particular case is that of recipients of Citizenship Income who are waiting for the arrears of the single allowance for the period in which the Rdc/Com/Au form was not yet available with which families were asked to communicate some essential information for the purposes of calculation of the amount.

There are many families waiting for payments of all the arrears they are entitled to. Here are the examples reported by INPS in Circular number 23 of 09-02-2022:

Adjustments and revaluations

«The monthly amount due is determined taking into account the ISEE present at the time of application. The amount disbursed is fixed for all installments, except for the adjustment which will generally be made in the months of January and February of each subsequent year, in which reference will be made to the ISEE valid on 31 December of the previous year.

Example: single check application submitted in March 2022 with valid ISEE. The March installment and all subsequent installments are calculated on the basis of the ISEE present at the time of application. In the months of January and February 2023, reference is made to the ISEE valid on 31 December 2022, with the possibility of adjustment with respect to the value of the installment initially calculated in March 2022, and disbursed in a fixed amount in subsequent months.

For applications that will be presented by 30 June, article 6, paragraph 2, of legislative decree n. 230/2021 provides for the effective date from the month of March. In this case, the valid ISEE presented by 30 June of the reference period will be taken into account when making the adjustment.

Example: the single check application is submitted in March 2022. At the time of the application, the ISEE is not present and is presented after May 2022. During the first preliminary investigation, the benefit is calculated with the minimum amount due, except for the adjustment on the basis of the ISEE presented by June 30th.

For applications submitted from 1 July, pursuant to article 6, paragraph 2, of legislative decree no. 230/2021, the grant is recognized starting from the month following the one in which the application is submitted. For the calculation of the due installment, the ISEE present at the time of the application is taken into account. Any increase, during the adjustment phase of the service, starts from the month of presentation of the ISEE.

Example: the single grant application is submitted in August 2022. At the time of the application, the ISEE is not present and is presented after October 2022. The benefit is calculated with the minimum amount due, the ISEE is valid from when it is presented ».

It should be remembered that in January 2023 the amount of the single check increased as a result of the revaluation. In the same period, the increases for young children introduced by the 2023 Budget Law came into force, while the flat-rate increase for families with at least 4 children was raised to 150 euros. However, these innovations were applied for the first time to the February month (in payment in these days): which is why the arrears referring to the increases not recognized in January will be paid at the time of the adjustment.

Withholding risk

However the eyes are not only on the increases. There is also the risk that INPS, after making the necessary assessments, will withhold the extra sums paid or ask for the money paid back over the months. For example in the case of a different Isee. Here’s what the INPS says in the circular: «The application for a single and universal check is processed and liquidated on the basis of the ISEE, even if it contains omissions/discrepancies. By the end of the year, the user notified of the discrepancy/omissions is required to regularize it and if this does not happen, the amount exceeding the minimum that would have been due in the absence of ISEE will be recovered.

Pursuant to article 11, paragraph 5, of the DPCM n. 159/2013, in the light of the omissions or discrepancies it is possible: to apply for the service using the non-conforming ISEE certificate. In this case, the INPS can ask the citizen for suitable documentation to prove the completeness and truthfulness of the data indicated in the declaration;

submit a new DSU, free of discrepancies;

request the CAF to rectify the DSU, with retroactive effect, only if the latter was presented through the CAF and the latter has committed a material error».