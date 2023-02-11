Home Business Single check February, late payment. Yellow, what’s up?
Single check February, late payment. Yellow, what’s up?

by admin
The money won’t arrive until February 20th

Many are reporting a delay in payment of thesingle check of February. Nothing yet on the dedicated INPS personal page, yet the payments should arrive around the middle of the month.

At the moment there is no news and the fear is that in many cases the money will not arrive before February 20, later than in other months.

