Single check February, payments coming (when). Revaluation (how much)

Single check February, payments coming (when). Revaluation (how much)

Single February check, payments arrive around February 22nd

Payments have been releasedsingle check of February. This morning we wrote about a delay by the INPS and the concern of many families, now the payment notices are arriving.

this month thesingle checkfor those who do not receive the basic income, will arrive around Wednesday 22 February.

Not only that, the figure has increased compared to the month of January, due to the revaluation to inflation, by about 8.4%.

