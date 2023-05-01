Single check, important news with the Labor Decree. The details

Recognized the increase also to widows and widowers

“An extension to widowed parents of the increase in the single allowance envisaged for families in which both parents are employed is envisaged“. So reads the statement from the Council of Ministers after the approval of the Labor Decree by the CDM.

It is a battle of civilization raised since October 2022 by Affaritaliani.it, in the total silence of the newspapers and TVs, when theInps has begun to remove the increase from the child because the second spouse does not work, even if deceased.

Affaritaliani.it has written many articles that have spurred and solicited the executive and thanks for the result go above all to the Minister of Labor Marina Elvira Calderone and undersecretary Claudio Durigonwho in recent months have fought to fix an anomaly recognized as such by all, majority and opposition.

