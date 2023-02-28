Home Business Single check, increases on the way: here’s who’s making money
Business

Single check, increases on the way: here’s who’s making money

by admin
Single check, increases on the way: here’s who’s making money

From March the increases of the single and universal check take place, but not for everyone

And March i snap new increases in the single and universal allowancebut not for everyone. The procedure by which INPS will disburse the sums will start from adjustmenti.e. a summary of the monthly payments credited over the past year, evaluating whether there are more or less sums paid, and thus remedying the various situations.

Then it will proceed with the revaluation based on inflation at a rate of 8.1%, which concerns both the amounts and the ISEE, which was to be applied from the beginning of the year but, having made the first disbursement revalued in February, in March the check will contain the January arrears quota. Regarding the Isee declaration, those who have not yet updated it will have to settle for the minimum quota.

Finally, the increases introduced by the budget law for families with at least four or more childrenat least three children between the ages of 1 and 3 or with one child under the age of one.

So far INPS has received about 7 million documents, compared to 10.7 million last year. The deadline is February 28th. For those who have already applied during 2022, they will not have to do it again for the current year, but it will happen automatically (provided that the ISEE has been updated).

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Villanova is a candidate to become the set of fiction, commercials and TV series

You may also like

Mps post Axa move: stock bombarded by sell-off,...

Fintech, Moneyfarm launches a new recruitment plan and...

The new Model 2 is coming?Tesla will hold...

Flavia Pennetta breathtaking. The return after the withdrawal?...

Bill Gates buys Heineken: the 902 million dollar...

Wall Street: futures up slightly. Occidental Petroleum and...

Resolution 44 of 06/02/2023 – Authorization of expenditure...

Meizu 20 / Pro series unbounded mobile phones...

In the company, the manager for sustainability is...

Cryptocurrencies, it’s a scam alert. Abi also takes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy