From March the increases of the single and universal check take place, but not for everyone

And March i snap new increases in the single and universal allowancebut not for everyone. The procedure by which INPS will disburse the sums will start from adjustmenti.e. a summary of the monthly payments credited over the past year, evaluating whether there are more or less sums paid, and thus remedying the various situations.

Then it will proceed with the revaluation based on inflation at a rate of 8.1%, which concerns both the amounts and the ISEE, which was to be applied from the beginning of the year but, having made the first disbursement revalued in February, in March the check will contain the January arrears quota. Regarding the Isee declaration, those who have not yet updated it will have to settle for the minimum quota.

Finally, the increases introduced by the budget law for families with at least four or more childrenat least three children between the ages of 1 and 3 or with one child under the age of one.

So far INPS has received about 7 million documents, compared to 10.7 million last year. The deadline is February 28th. For those who have already applied during 2022, they will not have to do it again for the current year, but it will happen automatically (provided that the ISEE has been updated).

