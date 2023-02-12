10
MILANO – Check revalued for inflation, with an 8.1% growth already visible from the February pay packet. Adjustment also of Isee thresholds which give the right to access the heaviest amounts, again to take prices into account. Final rush to update the ISEE to 2023 and ensure the increase in the allowance linked precisely to the indicator of the family’s economic situation, without which the minimum cut is taken.
