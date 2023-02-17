Single check February payment with increases compared to January

The official notifications are coming, despite a small delay thesingle check of February will be paid around February 21-22, 2023, next week.

And there are also the increases linked to the 2023 Budget Law. Here is the table with the revaluations.

ISEE value Quota 2023 revalued Increases expected in 2023

Within 16,215 euros 91.88 euros 6.88 euros

Between 21,511.91 and 21,620 euros 76.75 euros 5.75 euros

Between 25,944.01 and 27,025 euros 61.61 euros 4.61 euros

Between 32,321.91 and 32,430 euros 46.48 euros 3.48 euros

37.726.91 and the 37,835 euros 31.34 euros 2.34 euros

Above 43,240 euros 16.21 euros 1.21 euros

ISEE value Quota 2023 revalued Increases expected in 2023

Within 16,215 euros 32.43 euros 2.43 euros

Between 21,511.91 and 21,620 euros 25.94 euros 1.94 euros

Between 25,944.01 and 27,025 euros 19.45 euros 1.45 euros

Between 32,321.91 and 32,430 euros 12.97 euros 0.97 euros

37.726.91 and 37,835 euros 6.48 euros 0.48 euros

Above 43,240 euros not expected 0.00

5. Table of the Single Allowance 2023 for children with disabilities under the age of 21

Disability Amount expected in 2023 Increases expected in 2023

Average 91.88 euros 6.88 euros

Grave 102.69 euros 7.69 euros

Not self-sufficient 113.50 euros 8.50 euros

