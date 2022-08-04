In the first four months, single child allowances were paid out to families for approximately 4.8 billion euros: applicants who received at least one allowance in the four-month period March-June totaled 5.3 million with a total of 8.5 million children .

Thus the INPS according to which the average monthly amount per applicant was equal to € 232 and was paid on average for 1.6 children for each applicant, while the amount for each child was, again on average, 145 €. Approximately 46% of the allowances paid per child refer to beneficiaries belonging to households with an ISEE of less than € 15,000, and therefore the maximum allowance is paid, while more than 20% of the children belong to households that have not presented an ISEE. and therefore they are paid the minimum amount. With reference to payments for the month of June, the average amount per child ranges from just under € 50, for those who do not present ISEE or exceed € 40,000, to € 194 for classes of ISEE up to € 15,000. In June, the concentration of the highest amounts occurs in the South (the maximum value of € 166 for each child is recorded in Calabria) while the least significant amounts are recorded in the Center and in the North (the minimum value is recorded in the Autonomous Province of Bolzano where for each child there is an average monthly amount of € 131 per child).