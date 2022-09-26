Single-core performance is so strong that AMD can’t see the taillights! Intel 13th generation Core appears overseas to buy at this price?

Judging from the previously exposed details, the performance of the 13th-generation Core is very powerful, and it is also highly anticipated by players.

In addition to adding 8 small cores to 24 cores, the latest flagship i9-13900K also has a maximum acceleration frequency of 5.8GHz, which is 300MHz higher than the ash version of the i9-12900KS. The average single-core running score is 4833, ahead of the i9. -12900KS 9.5%, a new record again.

In contrast, the frequency of the Ryzen 7000 series is not low. The Ryzen 9 7950X can accelerate to 5.7GHz by default, and it can reach 5.85GHz under extreme conditions, but from the current situation, the single-core performance is still inferior to the 13th generation Core.

As the release time is getting closer, there is now a whistleblower @momomo_us who has sent out the SKU of the 13th generation Core Duo, which contains four models, namely i9-13900KF, i9-12900KS, i7-13700K and 5-13600KF.

Judging from the exposure price, the prices of the corresponding four products from high to low are 750 pounds (about 5811 yuan), 547 pounds (about 4238 yuan), 517 pounds (about 4006 yuan) and 350 pounds (about 4006 yuan) and 350 pounds (about 4238 yuan). 2711 yuan).

It is unclear whether the above price is the final price. If so (may be a placeholder), then the price has increased a lot compared to the previous generation, but in the case of global inflation, many terminal manufacturers are also Raising prices.