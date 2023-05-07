Home » Single network, Gasparri steals the show from Urso and Butti. Will he be a minister again? Inside
Single network, Gasparri steals the show from Urso and Butti. Will he be a minister again? Inside

Gasparri took the stage at the conference “The telephone is crying. From the Blu case to the Tim crisis”

It was the years 2001-2005, those of the Berlusconi II government, e Maurice Gasparri, then representative of the Right protagonist within the AN, covered the role of powerful Minister of Communications. The law that bears his name marked the future of the television system.

Today Gasparri, vice president of the Senate in Forza Italia, perhaps he is nostalgic for that strategic role and yesterday he sent a loud and clear signal. With a conference promoted at the Senate library, he took center stage in a key game for the development of the country. He limited himself to being the landlord and the things he made them say to Vito Gamberalemechanical engineer who left his mark on Autostrade, Telecom and F2i.

That the key game for the country’s development today is the development of the telecommunications network (unique? State-owned? Federated?) is self-evident, so much so that the State has dedicated 50 billion (!) of the Pnrr to the digitization and innovation of the country. And without infrastructure, everything else is boring. Once again a crucial asset is divided into the skills of the undersecretary for innovation Alessio Buttiby the Minister of Made in Italy Adolfo Urso and who is in charge of the nation’s cybersecurity.

A certain solution is not in sight on the horizon. And so the conference entitled “The phone is crying. From the Blu case to Tim’s crisis” he took the luxury of saying that the stalemate is no longer sustainable, that the Government should give a clear direction, that the presence of American and Australian funds would not be appropriate, that the large platforms, the Over the top, should contribute a once and for all to pay for the infrastructure they exploit, in the name of fair share.

A sort of government program pitted in front of all the representatives of the telephone companies, but also three members of Agcom and the former president Cheliwith the online presence of the director of DG Connect, Robert Viola, the man who can make the difference in Europe. Also for the impossible mission of reducing the excessive presence of operators which, in Italy, has guaranteed low tariffs for users but is choking the companies, causing job losses and limiting investments.

Gasparri handled the Blu case in an exemplary way. Is this his recipe for the Tim affair?

