Single network, Open Fiber is asking members for 400 million to respect the stakes of the banks

Single network, Open Fiber is asking members for 400 million to respect the stakes of the banks

MILAN – Open Fiber is asking shareholders for 400 million in new capital to comply with the commitments with the banks and wire the so-called gray areas (with partial market failure), object of the tenders of the Pnrr. The 2022 accounts remain in the red and are also lower than expected, even if the company has respected the coverage objectives of the white areas, showing signs of being able to recover the delays accumulated in past managements and to complete the network in the market failure areas by 2024.

