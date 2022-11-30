Listen to the audio version of the article

The government sends the single network project that saw Cdp as a pivot to the attic. It does so with a note from the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso and the Undersecretary to the Presidency of the Council with responsibility for Technological Innovation, Alessio Butti in which the Executive says it is determined to «promote a working table that within December 31st can contribute to the definition of the best market solutions» to find the square in the Tim dossier.

The alternative to the Open Fiber project

It will be necessary to find an alternative to the project that had led to a memorandum of understanding signed by Cdp, Tim, Open Fiber (which would have been the vehicle of the offer), Kkr (shareholder of Fibercop, a subsidiary of Tim) and Macquarie (shareholder of Open Fiber together with Cdp) at the end of May and which collided with the distrust of the government led by Giorgia Meloni whose party, Fratelli d’Italia, already from the electoral campaign had targeted the plan on which the CEO of Cdp, Dario Scannapieco, worked.

The objective of that plan was to bring Netco (the Tim and Sparkle network) into the orbit of Open Fiber in order to create a single operator. The differences in valuations between the buyer Cdp (around 16 billion) and the seller Vivendi, Tim’s largest shareholder (31 billion) indicated (first) and contributed to determining (then) the derailment of a project to which the Government has said it wanting to find an alternative by 31 December. Urso and Butti point out the need to take “existing regulations at national and European level and the economic, financial and employment balances into account”. All this considering “the priorities of enhancing Tim’s human resources and implementing an efficient and widespread national network under public control”.

A very bureaucratic declaration that seems to hide the difficulties of these weeks. Great caution, and some perplexity, regarding the public control projects of the network via Cassa depositi e prestiti has filtered through the Ministry of the Economy in recent days and, incidentally, the minister Giancarlo Giorgetti does not appear among the signatories of the joint note together with Urso and throw. Even if the Mef, which controls the CDP, will inevitably have to get back into the game.

The role of the European Commission

In recent weeks, the Government has also considered that the European Commission would hardly give its assent to a single network throughout the national territory. For this, as reported in the Only 24 Hours of yesterday, the idea of ​​a single network with a restricted perimeter is taking off, ie limited to the white areas with market failure and a part of the semi-competitive gray areas, those financed by public funds of the Pnrr. In the rest of the gray areas and in the black areas where there are several networks, infrastructural competition will have to be guaranteed and an alternative model can go through co-investment.