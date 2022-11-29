A solution by the end of the year for the single goal match. This is the intention declared by the Ministry of Enterprise, in the aftermath of a meeting with the unions which did not ratify progress on the issue and on the eve of Tim’s board of directors which will have a possible liability action against the past management on the table .

“Taking into account the priorities of enhancing Tim’s human resources and implementing an efficient and widespread national network under public control – writes the Ministry of Enterprises – the Government intends to promote a working table which, by 31 December, can contribute to the definition of best feasible market solutions to maximize the interests of the country, of the companies involved and of their shareholders and stakeholders, taking into account the existing regulations at national and European level and the economic, financial and employment balances”.

The Minister’s Note Adolfo Urso and the undersecretary to the presidency with responsibility for the dossier Alessio Butti therefore in practice it surpasses the project of the Single Network which should have arisen from the intertwining of the Telecom infrastructure and the rival Open Fiber. The project would have brought both the network together under the aegis of the state OpenFiberof which CDP (Cassa Depositi e Prestiti) is a 60% shareholder, both that of Tim, of which he is a 9.9% shareholder. Specifically, the CDP had written a letter of intent last May which illustrated the (non-binding) offer for the integration between the Tim and Open Fiber networks for a single network and which was to become a formal offer by November 30th. But at this point, the games are reopened.

Yesterday at Palazzo Chigi, the government met with the unions representing Tim’s 42,000 workers, without the industrial strategies that Giorgia Meloni’s executive envisages the company being put on the table. Tim’s CEO Peter Labriola he is in a hurry to find an alternative plan to the sale of the entire network to the CDP, which ended precisely by the will of the new government: the offer from the Cassa should have arrived by tomorrow, but it won’t be there. In the absence, the company must go ahead with its industrial plan, which provides for the spin-off into three separate companies of the network (in a company called Telecom Italia), consumer services (Tim), and those for large customers (Tim enterprise).