Milano – There is no peace for Telecom Italiawhose network is contested by due to pretendyou illustrate how the US fund Kkr and Cassa Depositi e Prestiti in tandem with the Macquarie fundrespectively owners of 60% and 40% of the rivale Open Fiber. Yesterday a river council lasted over nine hours approved the accounts of the 2022, closed in the red for 2.9 billion, and a five-week extension to examine the numbers of Netco, the vehicle that controls the primary network, the secondary network of Fibercop (of which Kkr has 37.5%) and the submarine cables of Sparkle. This supplement of information gives the two rivals Kkr and Cdp-Macquarie equal access to make new, non-binding, improved offers. by April 18th.

Vivendi dissatisfied with ratings

The feeling of some investors, starting with Vivendi, is that Tim is stalling because he is unlikely to give an overall assessment of the network starts at 18 billion, Cdp (which is also a 9.9% shareholder of Tim) and Kkr will be able to arrive at a proposal capable of solving the debt problems of Tim (25.6 billion at the end of 2022) and of the service company, which would in any case 17 thousand employees. Doubts also shared by the unions, worried about the repercussions on employment of a possible group stew. Financial sources reported that Vivendi — which expects an offer of at least 31 billion for the network — would be very dissatisfied with the work of the current management.

The new Agcom tariffs

It must be said that between now and April something could change, today, for example, Agcom will approve the new tariffs for the lease of the network, including Tim’s last copper mile, and the new Authority price list will give a clear measure of the revenue flow on which the former monopolist will be able to count for the next few years. On this basis, by the end of the month, Tim should update his plans for Netco and consequently its numbers for the next six to seven years. Based on these new information Cdp-Macquarie and Kkr will also be able to refine their assessments, which differ greatly both in the valuation of the primary network (which Kkr estimates at 6 billion and Cdp at around 8 billion) and the secondary (12.6 billion for Kkr and 9.5 for Cdp) on the basis of which to then formulate the new proposals . On the other hand, nothing changes on Sparkle, which Kkr estimates is worth 1.25 billion and Cdp around 700 million. The two possible rival offers would therefore arrive close to the assembly for the approval of the budget, convened for 20 April. By that date, the board also expects the shareholders, namely Vivendi, to also propose a candidate to be co-opted to the board to fill the vacancy from 16 January, after the resignation of the CEO of the French giant Arnaud de Puyfontaine.

The meeting will then have to approve a new incentive plan for equity managers, which yesterday caused the board of directors to discuss at length, and the coverage of 2022 losses by drawing on reserves. And so also this year i Tim’s Rnc shareholders will remain without a coupon.