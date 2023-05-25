Single parents pay off debts of more than 5000 euros with this method

Cash stuffing involves budgeting money in envelopes. Getty Images

A somewhat outdated savings method is currently experiencing new hype on the social media platform TikTok. So-called cash stuffing, in which the savers divide their money into different categories at the beginning of the month.

On the Social Media Platform Tiktok something unusual has happened in the last few months: young people are interested in saving. They exchange views on how they manage to spend less money and one method receives particular attention: so-called cash stuffing, also known as the envelope method in German. The hashtag has 1.1 billion views on the platform.

Basically, cash stuffing is all about budgeting your money right at the beginning of the month. How much do I want for what? Money spend and how much do I want to put aside? The money is then divided into categories and physically placed in envelopes. If, for example, the money in the “Leisure” envelope is used up, you have to use the visit the cinema wait until next month.

5125 euros debt reduced in two and a half years