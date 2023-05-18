Single Patent Court, towards the agreement for the headquarters in Milan. Tajani: “Important result for Italy”

«The Italian Government has agreed with France and Germany to set up the branch of the Central Division of the Unified Patent Court in Milan. The agreement will be formalized in the next Administrative Committee. An important result for Italy». Thus in a tweet by Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani ». The agreement will be submitted to the other Contracting States of the TUB during the next meeting of the Administrative Committee for its formalisation. An important result for Italy and for the Lombard capital, the result of a political choice by the States party to the Tub, following an intense political and diplomatic action conducted by Italy.

«The agreement – reads a note from the Farnesina – negotiated for Italy by the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Justice, will be submitted to the other Contracting States of the TUB during the next meeting of the Administrative Committee for its formalisation. An important result for Italy and for the Lombard capital, the result of a political choice by the States party to the Tub, following an intense political and diplomatic action conducted by Italy. The Milanese section will judge important disputes on unitary patents from all the European countries that are part of the Tub, in sectors relevant to the Italian entrepreneurial system”.

“The founding treaty initially envisaged three headquarters. Following the United Kingdom’s exit from the EU and the agreement establishing the Tub, the question arose whether the one envisaged in London, which flanked the central headquarters in Paris and the branch in Munich, should be relocated to another location . Italy immediately posed forcefully the need to ensure that the third office could be established and nominated Milan, one of the main European hubs in innovation and intellectual property. This indication, in the absence of indications and automatisms in the Treaty, was accepted by the European partners, in particular by France and Germany. In recent weeks – reads the note – the Government, in agreement with the local authorities, is completing the legal and operational procedures so that the headquarters can be set up and operational in one year. The member states of the TUB have recognized the strengths and objective reasons in support of Milan’s candidacy”

«The launch of the Unified Patent Court on 1 June 2023 is a milestone for the industrial property sector at European level. Successfully crowns decades of negotiations in Europe by introducing a new supranational European patent dispute settlement tool. Since the Tub is a completely new system, the Government has taken steps to ensure that the decision is in any case subject to an early review clause, in 2026, much earlier than what is already provided for in the Agreement (2030), which will allow correct functioning, and to correct any imbalances”, concludes the note.