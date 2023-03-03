It’s a well-known pattern. The idea that those who cause the waste also bear the costs is not particularly new. In 1991, Germany was the first country to introduce the green dot and thus manufacturer responsibility for packaging. Since then, manufacturers and retailers in Germany have had to pay fees for their packaging. However, the effect of these packaging fees has so far been limited: the amount of packaging waste in the rubbish bins of private households has never fallen permanently. This probably also has something to do with the fact that manufacturers and retailers have also passed on the packaging fees to consumers instead of offering more reusable solutions or consistently designing more sustainable products.

We face a huge economic problem: disposable products and single-use plastic have an unfair competitive advantage. Throwing away is cheaper than reusable solutions, single-use plastic is cheaper than recyclates. But these prices are not realistic, they do not reflect all costs. And that doesn’t just apply to the costs of the rubbish that the municipalities pick up from the curbs and bushes. The waste also destroys nature, the habitat of animals, microplastics and pollutants get onto the fields and thus into the food chain and damage our health. The production of single-use plastic causes huge emissions and damages the climate. So far, the company has also borne these costs.