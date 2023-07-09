Sinner at Wimbledon with Gucci bag. Storm on the Italian tennis player

Wimbledon, Jannik Sinner on the pitch with the Gucci bag

Jannik Sinnereighth tennis player in the world, managed to make a “revolution” in the world of tenniswith a simple walk. But it is not just any place, but the prestigious field of Wimbledon, where the 136th edition of the Championships kicked off on Monday 3 July. Many protagonists, from Novak Djokovic a Casper Ruud.

However, as reported Dagospy, to take the stage it was precisely the 21-year-old Italian, not only for his very convincing sporting performance – Juan Manuel Cerundolo ruled at the Central Center with a triple 6-2 – but above all per “l’outfit da gara”.

In fact, Sinner entered the red field dressed in white – as per regulation a Wimbledon – but taking up a eye-catching bag from the Gucci house. After all, it would have been impossible not to notice it: the accessory was studded with the GG monogram in a personalized version, with the champion’s initials (JS) embossed on the leather straps.

Normally all theclothing is restricted; even in Grand Slam tournaments the participants have to respect limits on the size, position and number of logos. This goes for sleeves, collars, headbands, socks and the rest of your gear as well.

