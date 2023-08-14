Sinner triumphs in Toronto: first career Master 1000 and best ATP ranking

Jannik Sinner triumphs at the Master 1000 in Toronto (photo Lapresse)

Sinner triumphs in Toronto in the Master 1000: De Minaur ko

Jannik Sinner, 22 years old next Wednesday, from San Candido, won the Master 1000 tournament in Toronto, beating the Australian Alex De Minaur in the final with a score of 6-4/6-1 in less than an hour and 20 minutes of play. For the South Tyrolean tennis player, new number 6 in the ATP ranking, it is the first victory in one of the top tournaments on the circuit. A deserved victory, in a competition that saw the participation of all the top ten players in the world (except for Novak Djokovic), although on his journey on Canadian hard courts he has not met a single one this week.

The blue tennis player also appeared concentrated right from the first exchanges, tense but not contracted, capable of immediately attacking his opponent’s serve and above all able not to let himself be worn out by the Australian ‘block’. Very good at hitting every ball without losing ground, De Minaur. Today the risk was that of not being able to break through in the dribble and making a few mistakes too many in the rush. Instead Sinner was good at ‘undergoing’ De Minaur’s resistance, without tiring and continuing to command the exchange waiting to be able to play the winning shot. He had in front of him one of the best ‘beaters’ on the circuit and the task of unhinging the enemy trench was not easy. In the first set Sinner lost his serve twice, but took it off his opponent on three occasions.

Jannik Sinner (photo Lapresse)

Different music in the second set, where De Minaur’s resistance seemed less granite and flawless. The Italian tennis player kept the pressure high on the dribble, using more often the counterattack to hit the winner with the forehand. The speed of the exchanges slowed down slightly and this disadvantaged the little tennis player from Sydney, born in 1999, who was forced in spite of himself to play more games instead of leaning on the opponent’s ball, something he knows how to do like few others on the circuit. Free misses increased, and for Jannik Sinner it was child’s play to go all the way quickly, thanks to two breaks and no lost serves. In the second set in which the difference in class and technique between the two friends and doubles partners appeared clear and irrefutable.

Sinner, best ATP ranking: number 6 in the world. And 4 in the 2023 Race

With the victory over De Minaur, Sinner rises to No. 6 in the ATP ranking thus surpassing Corrado Barazzutti in the ranking of the Italians who have ranked best since tennis became open, who has reached the seventh world position at most. And he will be on a par with Matteo Berrettini who reached sixth position in the world at the beginning of 2022. Only Adriano Panatta hoisted himself higher than him who reached the fourth world position in August of his unforgettable 1976. The sixth world position will also allow him to be aware of being at least no. 8 if things in Cincinnati (another Master 1000 started today) go very badly: which in any case would mean for him to have the certainty that at the US Open he won’t have to face a top 4 before the quarterfinals. Which is no small thing.

With this victory, the tennis player from San Candido also becomes number 4 in the Race, the ranking calculated solely on the results of the calendar year which determines who accesses the Turin Final scheduled for November. Which means that, barring unpredictable events, he has already paid off three quarters of the ticket for the Piedmontese capital today. Where he could arrive with a much fresher mental condition than that of many of his fellow adventurers.

Sinner, I’m getting used to difficult situations

“I’m getting used to difficult situations.” Jannik Sinner said it at the end of the final of the Master 1000 tournament in Toronto which he won against Australian Alex De Minaur. “Twice in the first set I was up by a break and he got the break back. But I stayed calm mentally, I was prepared for a long battle,” he added. “I’m happy with how I reacted. In the second set I played better and tried to be more aggressive. “It was tough today with the wind, I’m happy with my level.”

