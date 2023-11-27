Sinner wins and his girlfriend Laura Margesin makes you dream of Italy, physique and hot shots. PHOTO

Sinner, the girlfriend drives social media crazy: stunning shots and a physique… breathtaking!

Italy takes flight towards the semi-final of Davis Cupdriven by the extraordinary performance of the talented man Jannik Sinner. While Italian tennis celebrates its success, the flames of gossip light up around the young champion, who not only achieved fourth position in the ATP but has shown that he is destined for even more ambitious goals.

Laura Margesin

Sinner never ceases to surprise, entertain and conquer the public, and his private life is the subject of intense curiosity. In particular, his eyes are focused on his relationship with the fascinating South Tyrolean model Laura Margesinthe same age as the tennis player.

Gossip has surrounded the couple for months, but both Sinner and Margesin maintain a veil of mystery over their romance. Laurareserved by nature, shares little about her life on social media, while Jannik carefully preserves his privacyescaping the rumors on the sentimental front.

Laura Margesin

Among the folds of gossip emerges the news of Sinner’s previous relationship with Maria Braccini, which ended perhaps due to excessive media exposure. The champion seems to prefer a more discreet and reserved approach to matters of the heart. In a world that avidly seeks details about his personal life, Sinner e Margesin they maintain the charm of the unknown, fueling the interest of those who would like to know more.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Facebook

X

