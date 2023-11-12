Sinopec Controlling Shareholder’s Plan to Fully Subscribe Supports Green and Low-Carbon Transformation

Sinopec’s Controlling Shareholder Plans to Fully Subscribe to Support Its Green and Low-carbon Transformation

Sinopec, one of the world‘s largest oil refining and chemical companies, is set to undergo a major transformation with the support of its controlling shareholder, Sinopec Group. On November 10, Sinopec issued an “Indicative Announcement on Reply to Review Documents for Issuing Stocks to Specific Objects (Sinopec Group),” outlining the company’s plans for a full issuance of 12 billion yuan worth of A-shares to Sinopec Group.

This move comes after the Sinopec General Meeting of Shareholders reviewed and approved the resolution on the issuance of A-shares to the controlling shareholder on May 30, 2023. The application documents for this issuance have been submitted to the Shanghai Stock Exchange and are currently under review.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission has expressed support for the refinancing project fully subscribed by the controlling shareholder and actual controller. This act of injecting capital into the listed company and the incremental funds into the market is seen as a matter of regulatory support.

The raised funds will be used for the construction of clean energy projects, including those in LNG and hydrogen energy fields, as well as high value-added materials such as POE, EVA, and ABS. This aligns with Sinopec’s strategic transformation and upgrading direction and demonstrates the controlling shareholder’s commitment to the long-term value of the company.

Sinopec is actively embracing the energy revolution and accelerating its green, low-carbon, and high-quality development. The company is vigorously promoting the transformation and upgrading of traditional businesses and has been leading the country’s new materials industry to achieve high-quality development in recent years.

The company’s move towards green energy and other sustainable projects is in line with its commitment to accelerating the research and development of new materials and important fields related to the national economy and people’s livelihood. This includes high-end cable materials, medical and health materials, high-performance resin, synthetic rubber, fiber, and functional membrane materials, among others.

Sinopec’s commitment to green and low-carbon transformation is reflective of a broader trend among energy companies to transition towards sustainable practices, in response to global efforts to combat climate change and promote environmental conservation.

