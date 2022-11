Listen to the audio version of the article

The hypersonic train Hyperloop has not yet made its first journey, but already loses an important first class passenger. The English tycoon Richard Branson, owner of the Virgin brand, has decided to get off the futuristic “tube” that promises to travel at 600 miles per hour. It is the last tile that falls on a pharaonic but increasingly shaky project.

In the wake of an intuition of the volcanic and irrepressible Elon Musk, in 2014 two American entrepreneurs founded the Hyperloop in California…