“Ms. Wood” warns again: The Fed has made a serious mistake in raising interest rates aggressively, and the bond market has sent a signal



News from the Financial Associated Press on November 8 (edited by Bian Chun)Wall Street star fund manager and head of Ark Investment Cathie Wood (Cathie Wood) expressed her latest views on aggressive interest rate hikes to combat inflation on Wednesday. She thinks the Fed could end up doing more harm than good by doing so, noting that the U.S. Treasury market has already sent the signal.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday morning local time, Wood said,With the 10-year Treasury yield 80 basis points below the two-year yield, marking the steepest yield curve inversion since the 1980s, the bond market “appears to be signaling that the Fed is making a serious mistake.” “。

An inverted Treasury yield curve, in which short-term Treasury yields are higher than long-term Treasury yields, has long been seen as a harbinger of an imminent recession.

The U.S. Treasury yield curve has been inverted since June, but it has become steeper in recent months amid persistent inflation and heightened recession fears. A 2018 Fed study found that every recession in the past 60 years has been preceded by an inverted yield curve.

Wood believes that the current inversion of the bond yield curve is “more of a red flag for the Fed than it was in the early 1980s,” when the U.S. economy was facing double-digit inflation (for comparison, U.S. inflation was at 7.7%).

she thinks,U.S. ‘deflation risk is much greater than inflation’, supply chain recovery and oil price crash suggest Fed has done enough to keep prices in check。

Wood has repeatedly criticized the Fed for raising interest rates this year. In an open letter to the Fed in October, she said the central bank may be wrong to take a hawkish stance on inflation. The Fed should not pay attention to the employment and price indexes of the previous months. The biggest economic risk in the future is deflation, not inflation. Last month, she suggested that another Great Depression could be triggered if Fed officials continued to fight hard on inflation.

The Fed remains firmly committed to fighting inflation

The Federal Reserve’s rate hikes — and central banks around the world tightening monetary policy — have sparked sharp falls in housing and stocks, and a growing number of economists fear the turmoil could eventually trigger a deep global recession.

Still, Fed policymakers remain firmly committed to fighting inflation, given that U.S. inflation remains nearly four times the Fed’s 2 percent target.

In the latest statement, Fed officials signaled they may slow the pace of rate hikes this month, but Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said at a subsequent news conference that economic data suggested the central bank could eventually raise rates higher than the rate it had forecast in September. level, the risk is to raise rates too little, not too much.

The Federal Reserve will hold its last interest rate decision of the year next week. Economists at Goldman Sachs predict the bank will announce a 50 basis point rate hike followed by three 25 basis point hikes next year. That would lift the top borrowing rate to 5.25%, the highest level since 2007.

Different opinions

While some economists believe the Fed’s aggressive rate hikes could expose the U.S. to unnecessary recession risk, many remain unsure whether inflation has slowed enough.

Bank of America analyst Michael Gapen said any delayed improvement in supply chains could keep inflation longer than the Fed expects, and current policies are likely to trigger only a “mild” recession.

In addition, Goldman Sachs economists said in a recent note that they believe the Fed could act more aggressively than expected as inflationary pressures persist, but that the economy is more likely to move higher as consumer spending should remain strong. Avoid recession.