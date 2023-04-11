Home Business Sitting in dust for Piazza Affari (+1.15%), on Wall Street down the technological
Sitting in dust for Piazza Affari (+1.15%), on Wall Street down the technological

Sitting in dust for Piazza Affari (+1.15%), on Wall Street down the technological

Mostly positive closure for the European stock exchanges, with the Ftse Mib of Milan up by 1.15% to 27,525 points. In Piazza Affari, purchases above all on Mps (+3.3%), Saipem (+3.3%), Stellantis (+3.1%) and Interpump (+3%), while Terna retreated slightly (-0.9 %), Inwit (-0.7%) and Snam (-0.5%).

On Wall Street, the Nasdaq falls again (-0.6%), to the fifth drop in the last six sessions, with technology held back by the prospect of a new rate hike in May by the Fed, also in light of the job report released on Friday .

Tomorrow’s data on American inflation should be followed carefully, expected to slow down from 6% to 5.1% (with a core figure, however, accelerating from 5.5% to 5.6%), in addition to the FOMC minutes. The stars and stripes quarterly season will also kick off on Friday, which promises to be the worst since the pandemic crisis.

Data on retail sales in the Eurozone were released during the day, down by 0.8% on a monthly basis and by 3% on an annual basis in February.

Meanwhile, on bonds, the Btp-Bund spread remains little moved above 185 basis points, with the Italian 10-year bond rising to 4.15%. On Forex, the euro/dollar exceeds 1.09 while among raw materials, oil consolidates its recent gains, with Brent over 85 dollars a barrel.

