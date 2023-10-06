Home » Situation on the labor market – 336,000 new jobs in the USA – News
Situation on the labor market – 336,000 new jobs in the USA – News

Situation on the labor market – 336,000 new jobs in the USA – News

In the USA, unemployment did not change in September. The unemployment rate remained at 3.8 percent, as the US Department of Labor in Washington announced. At the same time, 336,000 jobs were created on the US labor market.

The US economy created far more jobs than expected in September, according to the government’s labor market report. Economists surveyed by the Reuters news agency had only expected an increase of 170,000. At the same time, the value for job creation in August was revised upwards – to 227,000 of the originally 187,000 jobs reported.

Few unemployed people in the USA

The separately determined unemployment rate remained at the previous month’s value of 3.8 percent in September. Experts had expected a decline to 3.7 percent. The unemployment rate has been below the 4.0 percent mark since the beginning of 2022 and is therefore at a very low level. The development on the labor market is a decisive factor for the monetary policy of the US Federal Reserve Bank.

A robust labor market can increase price increases. The US Federal Reserve has been trying to get high inflation under control by raising interest rates for a long time.

Lays the central bank takes a coffee break?

The US central bank Fed is combating high inflation with a tight monetary policy line. At the same time, it wants to cool down the hot labor market without stalling the economic engine. After some sharp interest rate increases, the Fed recently left the key monetary policy rate in the range of 5.25 to 5.50 percent. According to monetary watchdog Mary Daly, she may not need to raise key interest rates any further.

In view of the restrictive monetary policy, the great progress towards an inflation rate of two percent and the recent rise in US government bond yields, a break in interest rates is possible, the head of the San Francisco Fed District recently said.

