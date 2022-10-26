- Six departments issue measures to further expand foreign capital inflow and stabilize the scale of foreign investment – Xinhua English.news.cn Xinhua Newspaper Network
- Six departments issued a document to support foreign-invested companies to list on A-shares Caixin Financial Channel
- 15 measures of the National Development and Reform Commission to support foreign investment: Facilitate international business personnel exchanges Theirs
- China releases 15 measures to attract foreign investment to support business exchanges: it is expected to speed up the visa process for entrants in the short term Lianhe Zaobao
- China announces 15 measures to attract foreign business travelers to enter Sin Chew Daily
- See full coverage on Google News