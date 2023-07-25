Home » Six experts reveal how they would invest 10,000 euros
Business

Six experts reveal how they would invest 10,000 euros

by admin
Six experts reveal how they would invest 10,000 euros

In the long term, one expert recommends going back to gold. undefined undefined/ Getty Images

In the first six months of 2023, the market experienced an unexpected rally thanks to the AI ​​hype.

But most on Wall Street still expect the US economy to slip into recession by the end of the year.

As the markets are on the up but uncertainty is increasing, we asked six professionals how they would invest €10,000 now.

This is a machine translation of an article by our US colleagues at Insider. It was automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.

2023 has not turned out as investors expected. After the S&P 500 stock index fell nearly 20 percent last year, it’s no wonder Wall Street was not particularly optimistic about 2023. Both inflation and interest rates had risen throughout 2022. Fears of a deeper downturn helped make it the worst year for market returns since 2008.

See also  The stock exchanges today, May 4th. European lists little moved pending the Fed

You may also like

Today’s Stock Exchanges, July 25th. Beijing promises stimuli,...

Electric planes: fly with the flow

Banks: credit crunch, sharply declining loan demand

Small cars: Only four models under 15,000 euros...

Africa: peer dialogue on migration and development started...

Technology Sector Empowers Hong Kong Stocks as Hang...

The US will not last long with these...

The Demise of Twitter: How Elon Musk Transformed...

Women’s World Cup: What footballers earn – consultant...

Minimum wage, the opposition: “The government withdraws the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy