China Net Finance, October 19 (Reporter Zeng Qiang) Entering the fourth quarter, the third quarterly report corner of listed banks gradually opened. According to statistics from China Net Finance reporters, in the past week, six listed banks including Bank of Jiangsu, Bank of Chengdu, Bank of Hangzhou, Changshu Bank, Sunong Bank, and Xiamen Bank have released performance forecasts for the third quarter, all showing double-digit growth in net profit. Among them, the net profit of Bank of Jiangsu, Bank of Chengdu and Bank of Hangzhou increased by over 30%; the net profit of Changshu Bank and Sunong Bank increased by over 20%.

In terms of asset size, among the six banks, Bank of Chengdu, Bank of Hangzhou, Bank of Changshu, Bank of Sunong, and Bank of Xiamen have disclosed total asset data, which were 907.543 billion yuan, 1,563.443 billion yuan, 284.098 billion yuan, and 175.888 billion yuan respectively as of the end of September 2022. RMB 100 million and RMB 363.702 billion, up 18.12%, 12.43%, 15.21%, 10.81%, and 10.38% from the beginning of the year or the end of the previous year, all achieving double-digit growth.

In terms of profitability, in the first three quarters of 2022, Bank of Jiangsu, Bank of Chengdu, Bank of Hangzhou, Bank of Changshu, Bank of Sunong, and Bank of Xiamen achieved net profits attributable to shareholders of listed companies of RMB 20.285 billion to RMB 20.597 billion, RMB 6.752 billion, 9.275 billion yuan, 2.079 billion yuan, 1.252 billion yuan, and 1.800 billion yuan, up 30% to 32%, 31.59%, 31.82%, 25.24%, 20.62%, and 19.00% respectively.

In terms of asset quality, among the six banks, Bank of Chengdu, Bank of Hangzhou, Bank of Changshu, Bank of Sunong and Bank of Xiamen have disclosed data on non-performing loan ratios, which were 0.81%, 0.77%, 0.78%, 0.94%, and 0.86%, down 0.17, 0.09, 0.03, 0.06, and 0.05 percentage points from the beginning of the year or the end of the previous year, respectively.

In response to the “gratifying” performance forecasts disclosed by the six listed banks, the chief researcher of China Merchants Union Finance and a part-time researcher of the Financial Research Institute of Fudan University said in an interview with a reporter from China.com.cn that the banking industry has increased its services to the real economy this year and counter-cyclical The strength of the adjustment, the speed of credit issuance is relatively fast, and the main profit of the bank still comes from the income from interest margins, so the net profit growth will be relatively fast. It is expected that the overall performance of the banking industry in the third quarter of this year will be relatively bright.

Zhou Maohua, a macro researcher at the Financial Market Department of China Everbright Bank, believes that from the perspective of the Express, the profitability of these listed banks is strong, reflecting the steady recovery of the domestic economy and the improvement of the real economy. Banks have increased credit supply to the real economy, and banks have optimized their asset-liability structures, resulting in continuous improvement in bank profitability.

With the intensification of the implementation of macro policies and the effective efforts of the package of policies to stabilize the economy and the continuous policies, my country's economy has generally recovered and stabilized in the third quarter. The economy in the fourth quarter is the heaviest in the whole year, and many policies will be more effective in the fourth quarter. Zhou Maohua judged that the support and service of the entire banking industry to the real economy will continue to increase in the fourth quarter. With the further release of domestic policy effects and the improvement of real economy operations, it is expected that the overall operating conditions of the banking industry will remain good in the fourth quarter.

