HANetf, an independent white-label platform of ETFs and ETCs in Europe, has launched six innovative “Model Portfolios”, developed in collaboration with Algo-Chain. HANetf Model Portfolios are powered by technology that analyzes broad ranges of market values, macroeconomic data and ETFs from around the world. These data, subject to human control, are used to determine economic cycles and the risk appetite of the markets, in order to capture the risk premia of the various asset classes. The “Model Portfolios”, whose portfolios will be rebalanced every quarter, are designed for financial advisors, wealth managers, private banks, execution-only brokers, robo advisors and managers who want to offer efficient portfolios of ETFs to their clients.

The “Model Portfolios” are today one significant portion of the ETF market in the United States. HANetf believes that the same will happen in Europe and for this reason it has created:

Balanced Portfolio

Growth Portfolio

Adventurous Portfolio

ESG Growth Portfolio

Future Trends Themed Equity Portfolio

Digital Assets and Crypto ETP Portfolio

Portfolios with different asset allocations

Il Balanced, Growth e Adventurous use ETFs to provide exposure to the following assets: equities, fixed income, commodities and alternatives. Each portfolio has a different asset allocation which gives it a different level of risk, a volatility target and a maximum drawdown target. HANetf has also decided to use third-party ETFs where appropriate to complement its broad range of products. Although this behavior is not usual among ETF providers offering similar services, HANetf’s decision to opt for a more open selection model will not limit investment opportunities.

L’ESG Growth is a multi-asset portfolio investing in impact investing and sustainability ETFs. Impact Investing aims to provide capital to address the world‘s most pressing challenges in fields such as renewable energy, or in companies offering solutions and services to combat climate change. The portfolio has approximately 12% exposure to iClima Global Decarbonisation Enablers UCITS ETF and 6% exposure to HANetf S&P Global Clean Energy Select HANzero UCITS ETF.

Megatrend is Cryptocurrency

Il “Future Trends Themed Equity Model Portfolio” aims to invest in ETFs that have exposure to megatrends and disruptive themes. It includes equity assets from different territories and is managed with a higher level of risk than traditional portfolios. Its holdings include Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure UCITS ETF, the Sprott Global Uranium Miners UCITS ETF and the Grayscale Future of Finance UCITS ETF. By adopting a thematic approach, the portfolio is not allocated on the basis of traditional geographical and/or sector categories.

Il Digital Assets and Crypto portfolio aims to invest in ETPs offering exposure to major cryptocurrencies, as well as one ETF with pure play exposure to the blockchain and digital assets sector. The individual cryptocurrency ETPs follow a market capitalization weighting approach with a maximum rebalancing weight of 20%. The portfolio holds 20% of the ETC Group Digital Assets and Blockchain Equity UCITS ETF for diversification purposes, providing exposure to companies engaged in the digital asset and blockchain ecosystem, including those engaged in blockchain technologies such as mining, trading and exchanging cryptocurrencies.

Here comes smart ETF portfolios

Hector McNeil, co-CEO and co-founder of HANetf, commented: “With our “Model Portfolios” we offer investors a solution to incorporate in a single investment portfolio the innovative and cutting-edge ETFs and ETCs that we have listed over the last four years. While the “Themed Equity Model Portfolio” and the “Crypto Model Portfolio” include only HANetf products, the ESG Themed Model Portfolio, as well as the Balanced Model Portfolio, also use ETFs from other providers as low-cost beta building blocks for their holdings fundamental. HANetf’s more specialized and innovative products are then used as complementary holdings.

I have long argued that in Europe, for catch up with the US ETF market, it is necessary to provide solutions that help investors build intelligent ETF portfolios, exploiting the advantages given by these tools, such as the lower costs of ETFs compared to mutual funds. There is a gap between traders weighing the thousands of ETFs available and consistently building a portfolio. Offering free licenses to financial advisors and asset managers who want to use these model portfolios will be extremely effective in democratizing ETFs, we believe. After all, the world of investments is moving in this direction with the elimination of barriers and intermediaries and the “Model Portfolios” fit perfectly into this trend, being ready-to-use solutions for investors”.