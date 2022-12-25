We are coming out of one of the most complicated years in history for the picture macroeconomic they financial investments. After seeing the stock and bond indexes grow almost continuously for more than twelve years, from March 2009 to December 2021, suddenly all the knots have come home to roost almost simultaneously. An unprecedented explosive mix, made up of increases in the cost of raw materials, growth in prices, soaring interest rates, widening of credit spreads, meant that in 2022 both stock market indices and bond prices fell in parallel, making very difficult for an investor to find protected areas in which to hide.