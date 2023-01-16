(Original title: Six walnut love trains G666 help wanderers return to their hometowns to start the “Most Smooth Chinese Year” and deliver a beautiful vision)

China Net Finance, January 16th (Reporter Xing Nan) When the six walnut love train G666 departed, it was the first Spring Festival travel after the epidemic prevention and control entered a new stage. “Chinese New Year in situ”, the journey home this year is particularly urgent.

Looking back at the outbreak of the epidemic, Yangyuan Beverage, the group where Six Walnuts belongs, has survived the cold winter of the fast-moving consumer goods industry. During this period, Yangyuan Beverage made efforts against the trend, continuously enriched the product matrix, increased marketing investment, and focused on technology research and development. With the gradual release of the epidemic, the company ushered in a new chapter on this day of saying goodbye to the old and welcoming the new, and continued to deliver positive energy to consumers.

On the occasion of the Spring Festival this year, Six Walnuts joined hands with the Spring Festival Love Special Train G666 to jointly create a “Super Smooth Road Home”, and launched the public welfare activity “Take the G666 high-speed rail, drink six walnuts, and celebrate the smoothest Chinese New Year”. As a major national health brand, Six Walnuts not only advocates the “shun culture” in concept, but also gives the nationals the emotional blessing of “going home during the Spring Festival, going home in June and Six”, and also solves practical problems such as difficulty in buying tickets and going home in action. Difficulties, let more people go home for the Spring Festival smoothly.

Love Special Train G666 New Year New Departure

The Spring Festival is only less than a week away, and the feeling of returning home for foreigners is particularly urgent in the first Spring Festival after the implementation of the “Class B and B Pipeline”. Behind the longing for returning home, how to buy a ticket smoothly and return home safely and without risk has become the most concerned issue for wanderers in foreign lands.

Judging from the data, this year’s Spring Festival travel traffic will increase significantly compared with the previous two years. The Ministry of Transport predicts that in 2023, the passenger flow during the Spring Festival travel season will be approximately 2.095 billion, a year-on-year increase of 99.5%, and is expected to return to 70.3% of the 2.98 billion passenger flow in the same period in 2019.

In this context, Six Walnuts, a national health brand, has launched a public welfare campaign of “Take the G666 high-speed rail, drink six walnuts, and celebrate the happiest Chinese New Year”, which is launched both online and offline. The event not only gave wanderers the emotional blessing of “Six and Six Dashun”, but also provided action support for “going home free of charge, safe protection”.

Six walnuts started online collection as early as January 7th. Through Xinhuanet, China.com, Weibo and other platforms, the lucky collection order “Take the G666 high-speed rail, drink six walnuts, and celebrate the happiest Chinese New Year” was launched. Netizens can use WeChat Participate in discussions on related topics on the public platform or Sina Weibo, and tell your homesickness stories, ticket purchase experience, and fate with G666. In the end, Six Walnuts will select 66 lucky passengers to receive the lucky gift of “going home without a ticket”.

In addition, Six Walnuts teamed up with China Net Finance to publish the article “The largest population migration in history is about to begin! This company wants to do something” on the WeChat public platform on January 12, and explained the triple surprise prepared by Six Walnuts for this event . In addition to the lucky ticket-free event and the lucky gift package that may be obtained by taking the G666 train, Six Walnuts also prepared six additional Rabbit Lunar New Year jars to be drawn by reposting articles.

In terms of offline, in order to let the wanderers return home smoothly, the love special train G666 created by Six Walnuts and the National Railway Administration has departed on January 13. A group of wanderers who have worked hard in foreign lands not only returned to their hometowns to reunite with their families smoothly through this special train , I also felt the smoothness and blessing brought by six walnuts at the scene.

On the same day, Six Walnuts provided Easter egg benefits of the “Liu Liu Dashun Spring Festival Gift Package” to the passengers in the lucky compartment of this train. They also prepared window grilles, lanterns and other elements to decorate the compartments, so that passengers can feel the atmosphere of the Spring Festival in advance. Some passengers said that they seemed to have passed the festival in advance. A “Carriage Spring Festival” was held. In addition, there is an interactive lottery session at the scene. Passengers with 6 in their ID card number, 6 in their high-speed rail seat number, or saying blessing idioms with 6 on the spot will get a gift box.

China food industry analyst Zhu Danpeng told the financial reporter of China.com, “This is a themed planning event that is just at the right time, at the right time and place, and won the hearts of the people. Enthusiasm for the Chinese New Year. Facing the double test of the epidemic and buying tickets for the Spring Festival, Six Walnuts took the lead, conforming to the Chinese Shun culture, providing safety guarantees and a smooth itinerary for wanderers, which also demonstrated the social responsibility of Six Walnuts as a national health brand.”

Shun culture creates the happiest Spring Festival

Tracing back to the origin, the word “Liu Liu Da Shun” comes from “Zuo Zhuan”: “The ruler is righteous, the minister is good, the father is kind, the son is filial, the brother loves, the younger brother respects, the number of these is called Liu Shun.” Now, Liuliu Dashun is mostly used to express family happiness, smooth work, successful career, good health and other good wishes to the other party.

In fact, Six Walnuts has always integrated the blessings and positive energy of “Liu Liu Da Shun” into its corporate culture. Relying on the brand accumulation of “shun” culture, the six walnuts have been bound with the auspicious meaning of “six six Dashun” and are deeply imprinted in the hearts of consumers.

As an inheritor of the Shun culture, Six Walnuts continues the special status of the word “Shun” in Chinese cultural concepts, expressing the company’s vision for consumers to be smooth in the new year. In addition to launching the Liuliu Dashun love special train to send good wishes for homecoming to wanderers in foreign lands, Liu Walnut also launched the “Jade Rabbit Blessings, Liuliu Dashun” New Year’s Eve cans to convey the blessings of all the best to every consumer .

Just in time for the Year of the Rabbit, Six Walnuts launched the New Year’s Eve jars for the Year of the Rabbit. The packaging uses red as the background color to express the New Year’s heart with the symbol of the beautiful zodiac rabbit. The words “shun” and “wealth and fortune” send New Year blessings to the people, and also deliver the good fortune of “Six Six Dashun” to thousands of households.

In addition to being healthy, delicious, nutritious and brain-building, six walnut-related products have always been one of the best-selling products in the New Year’s market, and they are standard drinks for consumers to visit relatives and friends and have reunion dinners during the Spring Festival. The Year of the Rabbit cans also cover the consistent attributes of six walnut products. Select high-quality walnuts from the three core production areas of Yunnan, Xinjiang, and Taihang Mountains, which are rich in protein and unsaturated fatty acids such as linolenic acid. Grinding technology makes the entrance of walnut milk smoother, and it also has health properties such as low sugar, 0 trans fat, and 0 cholesterol.

From previous years’ jars for the Year of the Rat to jars for the Year of the Tiger, and this year’s jars for celebrating the Year of the Rabbit, the six walnuts have given consumers a strong sense of ritual during the Spring Festival, college entrance examination season, and Mid-Autumn Festival over the years. The six walnuts transmit positive energy in different forms at an extremely important time point for the Chinese people, expressing good wishes for the national “six and six smoothness” and “wisdom to open a happy life”. As a national wisdom and health brand, Six Walnuts uses walnut milk products as the medium, and uses creative blessings as the content to show consumers the corporate culture of “successful because of wisdom”.

